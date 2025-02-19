Apple Phases Out Lightning Port in iPhone Lineup With iPhone 16e Launch

With the launch of the new iPhone 16e, Apple discontinued the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, and iPhone SE, eliminating the last two iPhone models that were equipped with a Lightning port.



Apple no longer manufactures any iPhones with a Lightning port, and all models in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup feature USB-C. Apple does still sell refurbished iPhones that use Lightning, but its main website and retail locations only offer iPhones with USB-C connectivity.

The new 16e has a USB-C port, as do the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models that Apple also sells. Apple started the transition away from Lightning with the ‌iPhone 15‌ launch in 2023, and it has completed the move to USB-C in less than two years.

Apple has already overhauled the iPad lineup with USB-C, so Lightning is no longer used for any ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac. Lightning has almost been phased out entirely, but Apple continues to sell the original Apple Pencil and some legacy cables that have Lightning connectors.

Apple will need to offer a small selection of Lightning-based accessories for a few years to come, but we are close to the full sunsetting of the Lightning port and connector.