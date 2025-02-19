Apple No Longer Sells Any iPhones With a Home Button

The new iPhone 16e unveiled today features Face ID instead of Touch ID. As a result, Apple no longer sells any new iPhone models with a Home button, for the first time since the original iPhone launched all the way back in 2007.



After debuting in 2007, the Home button gained Touch ID fingerprint authentication when the iPhone 5s launched in 2012. Apple began phasing out the Home button when Face ID debuted on the iPhone X in 2017, and now that the previous iPhone SE with a Home button is discontinued, that process is now complete.

Touch ID is no longer available on any current iPhone models as of today, but it remains built into the power button on the latest iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models. Touch ID also remains a feature on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.