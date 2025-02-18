Nomad Launches New 240W ChargeKey USB-C Cable

Nomad today announced the launch of an updated version of its ChargeKey portable charger, with the new model gaining support for 240W charging and 10Gb/s data transfer speeds.



The USB-C to USB-C ChargeKey can fast charge an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, Android device, and more at up to 240W. The prior version of the ChargeKey was limited to 60W charging speeds and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds, so the new model offers notable improvements for MacBook users and those who need a portable cable for data transfers.

Like the previous ChargeKey, the 240W model has a braided nylon cable with electroplated zinc cable housings. It's compact and small enough to fit on a keychain, and the two cable tips attach to one another magnetically when not in use.

Nomad is selling the ChargeKey for $25, and it is available from the Nomad website starting today.