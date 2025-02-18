All 30 MLS Clubs to Wear a Unique Apple TV Jersey Patch in 2025 Season

Major League Soccer returns for its 30th season this coming weekend, with all 30 clubs set to take the field on Saturday and Sunday.



To celebrate the league's 30th season, Apple today announced that the left sleeve of every MLS club's jersey will feature a bespoke Apple TV patch throughout the season. There are 30 custom Apple TV jersey patches in total, with each inspired by the given club's "distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity," according to Apple.

Here is what the new Apple TV jersey patch looks like for Inter Miami CF:



TechRadar's Jacob Krol today shared more details about the jersey patches. He also spoke with Apple's global head of sports marketing, Emeka Ofodile.

MLS jerseys already had an Apple TV patch for the past few seasons, but the logo previously had a generic design in white or black.



2025 marks the third year of a 10-year Apple-MLS partnership. In the Apple TV app, you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch all regular season and playoff matches. In the U.S., MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 per month, or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.

New this season, Apple TV+ subscribers can watch a featured MLS match every Sunday evening, even if they do not subscribe to MLS Season Pass. The inaugural Sunday Night Soccer matchup will see the league's newest franchise, San Diego FC, make its debut against the reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy, on Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

In related news, the Apple TV app launched on Android smartphones last week, complete with access to MLS Season Pass.