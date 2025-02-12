Apple TV+ App Now Available on Android

by

Apple today announced the release of an Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets. The app is now available on the Google Play store.

Apple TV App Android
With the Apple TV app, Android smartphone and tablet users have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of having to rely on tv.apple.com on the web. Apple TV+ includes a variety of original TV shows and films, MLB's Friday Night Baseball, and more. The app also provides access to MLS Season Pass, a subscription service that provides access to the entire MLS regular season and playoffs.

Android users can access Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass by signing into their Apple Account, or subscribe directly through Google Play's billing system.

In the United States, Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year, while MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 per season. Apple TV+ is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.


Unlike on Apple platforms, the Android app does not provide access to the iTunes Store for renting or purchasing TV shows and movies on an à-la-carte basis. The app also does not show a user's library of media that they have already purchased.

Apple already offered its TV app on Android TV/Google TV devices, but not for Android smartphones and tablets until now. Starting today, users of the Android TV/Google TV version of the app can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass directly through Google Play's billing system too, rather than needing an Apple Account.

Android joins a long list of platforms where the Apple TV app is available, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, select smart TVs, and more.

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
39 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
What's going on is Apple is choosing to boost services revenue. It's always about the money. ???
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
33 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

What's going on is Apple is choosing to boost services revenue. It's always about the money. ???
A company doing company things, nothing to see here, move along. Why not let the green bubbles enjoy Severance native?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
14 minutes ago at 01:36 pm

What on God’s green Earth is going on. What’s next, iOS will be open source or on other devices?! That definitely would be heaven on Earth.
Barely even news, Apple Music has been on android for a decade and Apple TV has been on Windows and most smart televisions for years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
35 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Ice water in hell all over again
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
27 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
If I can’t view purchase content on it then it’s a no for me, Apple needs to allow content from users library to be viewed other then iPhones, not just for Apple TV+
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
19 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

What's going on is Apple is choosing to boost services revenue. It's always about the money. ???
why would they not? Android users enjoy the MLS too ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments