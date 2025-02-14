Netflix Content Begins Appearing in Apple TV App for Some Users

Netflix appears to have softened its stance on Apple TV integration, with some users in the US now reporting seeing prompts to connect their Netflix accounts directly to Apple's TV app.



FlatpanelsHD was first to spot the reports. The change means users can add Netflix Originals to their TV app watchlist. After accepting the integration prompt, these shows appear in the "Continue Watching" queue.

The integration currently seems restricted to Netflix Original content rather than the service's full catalog of licensed shows and movies. When users select content to watch, they are still directed to the Netflix app for playback.

Historically, Netflix has refused integration with Apple's TV app ecosystem. Before now, Netflix users had to use the company's standalone app exclusively.

The feature appears limited to the US at this time, as users with non-US Apple IDs are not seeing the integration option. It's worth noting that the functionality is limited to Apple TV set-top boxes, since there are no reports of the connect prompt appearing in the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, or third-party devices like smart TVs.

Am I dreaming? Netflix integration in the Apple TV app? pic.twitter.com/yMeWk6x2US — FlatpanelsHD (@Flatpanels) February 14, 2025

Neither Apple nor Netflix has made an official announcement about the integration, and it remains unclear whether this is part of a test or the beginning of a broader rollout. As always, watch this space.