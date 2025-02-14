Netflix Isn't Adding Apple TV Integration After All

Earlier today, some Netflix users in the United States began seeing Netflix content in the Apple TV app's Continue Watching queue, which prompted speculation that Netflix was rolling out ‌Apple TV‌ integration.



As it turns out, Netflix content showing up in new places in the ‌Apple TV‌ interface was a bug, and Netflix is not introducing expanded ‌Apple TV‌ functionality. In a statement to The Verge, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that temporary support for the Continue Watching feature was an error, and it has been rolled back.

Netflix is one of the only major streaming services that has refused to offer integration with the ‌Apple TV‌ app, preferring instead for customers to manage watch lists and browse for content directly in the Netflix app.

Netflix has never supported integration with the built-in content tracking feature in the ‌Apple TV‌ app, so ‌Apple TV‌ users are not able to see Netflix shows and movies in their watchlists. Content from ‌Apple TV‌+, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Amazon Prime Video, and other services can be tracked with the ‌Apple TV‌ app across Apple devices, but that is not the case for Netflix.