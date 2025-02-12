Kuo: Apple Robots Likely to Enter Mass Production in 2028 or Later

Apple is exploring both humanoid and non-humanoid robots as future smart home products, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, he does not expect the robots to launch for several more years, if ever.



Kuo today said Apple's robot projects remain in the proof-of-concept stage within the company. In the event that Apple decides to move forward with launching the robots, Kuo believes that mass production likely won't begin until 2028 or later.

Kuo's prediction comes after a team of robotics researchers at Apple designed and prototyped a lamp-like robot with lifelike movements.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year reported that Apple was developing a tabletop robot with an "iPad-like display" attached to a "robotic limb." Barring any setbacks, he said Apple was aiming to announce the device as early as 2026 or 2027. As mentioned above, though, Kuo's current prediction for the robots is 2028 or later.

The tabletop robot would be primarily controlled with Siri and Apple Intelligence, according to Gurman. He said the device could respond to commands such as "look at me," which would position the screen on the user's face during a FaceTime video call. The device would also understand different voices, he said.

The tabletop robot could become a higher-end version of Apple's rumored smart home hub, which is expected to launch this year. Apple is aiming for a price of around $1,000, according to Gurman, but the plans could change.