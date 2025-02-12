Google's Next Budget Phone Virtually Eliminates the Camera Bump

Google appears to be tackling one of smartphones' most persistent design quirks – the camera bump. According to leaked renders published by Android Headlines, the upcoming Pixel 9A will feature an almost flush camera housing, which would be a significant departure from the bumper-sized camera bumps common in modern smartphones.



The mid-range device's camera module sits nearly level with the phone's chassis, based on side-view renders. That said, the design choice comes with at least one trade-off in camera specifications, as the Pixel 9A will reportedly feature a 48MP main lens, down from the 64MP sensor in its predecessor, the Pixel 8A. The phone will retain a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP front-facing camera, according to the outlet.

Despite housing the camera components further inside the device, which will start at $499, Google has apparently managed to include what could be the largest battery ever in a Pixel phone. The 5,100mAh capacity battery exceeds even that of the premium $1,299 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, suggesting Google has found innovative ways to utilize the internal space.



Could Future iPhone Camera Bumps Get Smaller?

The camera bump on iPhones has been a contentious design element since its introduction with the iPhone 6 in 2014. Apple adopted the protrusion to maintain device thinness while accommodating more advanced camera technology, although the design prevented phones from lying flat on surfaces – a complaint that has persisted as camera bumps have grown increasingly prominent.



However, the trend toward slimmer profiles that is gaining momentum across the industry could see ever smaller camera bumps. Apple is reportedly developing an iPhone 17 Air model that will prioritize thinness over camera capabilities, according to rumors. The device is expected to feature a runway-style horizontal bar across the top of the phone, similar to the design seen on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

To achieve the slimmed down design, the device is expected to have only one camera, as opposed to two or three. It's not clear whether that will reduce the extent to which the camera module protrudes from the case, but the Pixel 9A suggests the smartphone industry's new obsession with thinness could be coming after the camera bump next.