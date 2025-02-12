Testing the New ASUS ProArt 5K Display

There aren't too many 5K displays on the market that can compete with Apple's Studio Display, but ASUS recently came out with the ASUS ProArt Display 5K, which is a solid competitor. The ProArt Display 5K features a 27-inch 5K screen with 218 pixels per inch, aka retina quality.

ASUS sells the ProArt Display 5K for $799, so it's actually half the price of the Studio Display, and much, much cheaper than the Pro Display XDR. The ProArt Display is more generic looking than Apple's monitors, so you're not getting Apple style, but if you're used to looking at a 5K Retina display and you need a second monitor, you can get that same general screen quality at a cheaper price.

In our testing, the ProArt Display 5K was color accurate, sharp, and very similar to the Studio Display. Make sure to watch our video for our full hands-on review that goes into more detail on why you might want to opt for the ProArt over Apple's options.

If you're interested in the ProArt Display, you can get it from the ASUS website or from Amazon.com.