ColorWare Launches New 'Blended' Custom AirPods Colors

ColorWare today launched a new line of custom-painted AirPods, offering the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 in various shades of brown. The new shades are meant to be neutral, standing out less than white AirPods when the earbuds are in the ears.



There are three colors available for each product, including a light, cream colored "Glaze" shade, a mid-toned brown called "Toasty," and "Java," a darker brown color. The colors are reminiscent of the neutral color options Apple has introduced for its Beats line in partnership with Kim Kardashian.

ColorWare is known for custom painting Apple devices, and has been making electronics in custom colors for more than a decade. The company offers tons of other colors for the AirPods, employing a proprietary painting method that ensures longevity for the added paint.



Custom AirPods come with a premium price. The Blended ‌AirPods Max‌ are $849, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are $439, and the ‌AirPods 4‌ are $329 for the standard version and $379 for the ANC model. Other than the custom color, the AirPods are unchanged so performance and feature set remains the same as standard AirPods from Apple.



ColorWare also recently came out with custom "Mac mini Retro" colors, featuring a rainbow Apple logo. The light version is the same cream color that Apple used for classic Macs, while the black version is a classic, matte black. Pricing starts at $899.