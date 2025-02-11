Apple Arcade Adding Two New Games in March
In an emailed press release today, Apple revealed two additional games that will be available through Apple Arcade starting Thursday, March 6. Those games are Piano Tiles 2+ and Crazy Eights: Card Games+ for the iPhone and iPad.
Piano Tiles 2+ description:
The original and all-time classic piano game is getting fine-tuned with exciting new features for Apple Arcade. Players around the world can tap along to their favorite tunes, joining over 1 billion fans in this satisfying rhythm game. Players must avoid the white tiles and tap the black ones in perfect sync with the melody to achieve the highest score. With smoother gameplay, no ads, and an expansive music library featuring genres like classical, dance, and ragtime, Piano Tiles 2+ delivers endless challenges.
Crazy Eights: Card Games+ description:
Crazy Eights: Card Games+ is the classic card game reimagined with unique new rules, an exciting competitive leaderboard, various modes, and fun new themes. Players match cards by color or number in a race to shed their hand first, offering an engaging mix of luck and fast-paced strategy. With unique twists like stacking +2 cards, strategic Wild 8, Skip Queen, and Reverse Ace cards – every round becomes a fun battle of wits.
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.
