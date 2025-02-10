Siri Provides Stroke Victim With Life Saving Help

Fort Lauderdale resident Daniel Vallaire suffered a devastating stroke last year, and it ended up being Siri that provided life saving help.



Just days before his 70th birthday, Vallaire collapsed in his bathroom. He spent the next 48 hours crawling "inch by inch by inch" from the bathroom to the living room in an attempt to get help. He was confused, had no strength, and ended up severely dehydrated.

Vallaire wasn't able to get to the phone or place a call, so he yelled to ‌Siri‌ to call his daughter, Victoria. ‌Siri‌ placed the call and his daughter was able to then relay the emergency to 911, and emergency responders arrived within 10 minutes.

"I said, '‌Siri‌, call Victoria Vallaire,' and she did," Vallaire told a local news station. "If I had a landline, there's no way I would be able to get to it." He went on to say that if he didn't have ‌Siri‌, he "wouldn't be here."

After emergency crews rescued him, the hospital found that he had a stroke caused by an infection in two of his aortic valves. Vallaire was able to reunite with the medical team that saved his life earlier this month. He said that he was grateful that he skirted death, and suggested that others "be conscious" of heart health.

‌Siri‌ and other Apple safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS have been responsible for saving many lives. ‌Siri‌ is available across all Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, HomePod, and Apple TV.