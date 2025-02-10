Siri Provides Stroke Victim With Life Saving Help

Fort Lauderdale resident Daniel Vallaire suffered a devastating stroke last year, and it ended up being Siri that provided life saving help.

siri stroke help
Just days before his 70th birthday, Vallaire collapsed in his bathroom. He spent the next 48 hours crawling "inch by inch by inch" from the bathroom to the living room in an attempt to get help. He was confused, had no strength, and ended up severely dehydrated.

Vallaire wasn't able to get to the phone or place a call, so he yelled to ‌Siri‌ to call his daughter, Victoria. ‌Siri‌ placed the call and his daughter was able to then relay the emergency to 911, and emergency responders arrived within 10 minutes.

"I said, '‌Siri‌, call Victoria Vallaire,' and she did," Vallaire told a local news station. "If I had a landline, there's no way I would be able to get to it." He went on to say that if he didn't have ‌Siri‌, he "wouldn't be here."

After emergency crews rescued him, the hospital found that he had a stroke caused by an infection in two of his aortic valves. Vallaire was able to reunite with the medical team that saved his life earlier this month. He said that he was grateful that he skirted death, and suggested that others "be conscious" of heart health.

‌Siri‌ and other Apple safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS have been responsible for saving many lives. ‌Siri‌ is available across all Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, HomePod, and Apple TV.

Top Rated Comments

Morgenland Avatar
Morgenland
34 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
In other countries, we are often surprised by such sarcastic and harsh comments to be seen above. Is this the new America, or are these just young people who feel liberated when writing rather unfunny remarks?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mansu944 Avatar
Mansu944
1 hour ago at 04:09 pm
Lucky as hell...I can't get Siri to do **** let alone save my life.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fraserh02 Avatar
Fraserh02
56 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
“Here’s what I found on the web for ‘Victoria Vallaire’..”
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
21 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
That's a great story! Happy to hear it all worked out.

As an aside... I have no issues with Siri. It just works. Everyday.



Siri and other Apple safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS have been responsible for saving many lives. Siri is available across all Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, HomePod, and Apple TV.
All outstanding features that have saved lives. I'm glad they're available should I ever need them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
agwin27 Avatar
agwin27
58 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
Siri out here saving other people’s lives, yet it still can’t be helpful for me when I say “Call Mom” or “add milk to my shopping list.” Priorities, I guess ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
30 minutes ago at 04:40 pm

In other countries, we are often surprised by such sarcastic and harsh comments to be seen above. Is this the new America, or are these just young people who feel liberated when writing rather unfunny remarks?
While I contribute my fair share of snark around here, it is too bad that a "good news" story draws mostly Siri haters. :rolleyes:

I am very happy he made it and Siri got the job done. After that long I am surprised he had a strong enough voice for the phone to hear him.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
