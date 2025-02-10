Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale Includes Major iPad Discounts, Get Up to $200 Off iPad Pro, iPad Air, and More
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale began today, offering sitewide discounts on appliances, TVs, video games, and Apple products. One of the biggest categories getting discounted is Apple iPads, including record low prices on the 10th generation iPad, iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro.
10th Gen iPad
Best Buy has nearly every model of the 10th generation iPad for $70 off this week. Prices start at $279.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and an overall second-best price on the tablet.
You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $429.00, down from $499.00. Both Wi-Fi models are available at these $70 discounts in all four colors: Yellow, Silver, Pink, and Blue.
iPad Mini 7
Best Buy this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00.
M2 iPad Air
Best Buy has nearly every model of Apple's M2 iPad Air on sale this week at $100 off, all of which are matching the record low prices for each tablet. You'll also find some of the higher storage capacities reaching $200 off this week.
11-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $499.00 ($100 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $599.00 ($100 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 ($100 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $899.00 ($200 off) [only at Amazon]
13-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $699.00 ($100 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 ($100 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $899.00 ($200 off) [only at Amazon]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 ($200 off) [only at Amazon]
M4 iPad Pro
Similar to the iPad Air tablets, Best Buy is providing record low prices on Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week. For the 11-inch models, you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member in order to see these all-time low prices.
The same stipulations don't apply to 13-inch models, which are available without coupons or the need of a membership. Every price listed below is the match of an all-time low price on each iPad Pro model.
11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $849.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,449.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members]
13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,699.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,799.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,099.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
