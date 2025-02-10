Apple Promotes MLS Season Pass: 'When Football Ends, Fútbol Begins'

Just minutes after Super Bowl LIX ended on Sunday, Apple shared a short video promoting its MLS Season Pass subscription service.



"When football ends, fútbol begins," says the video, which features MLS star Lionel Messi. With the NFL season now over, Apple is using the opportunity to promote the upcoming MLS season, which kicks off Saturday, February 22.

In the United States, MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 per month or $99 per season, and it provides access to all regular season and playoff matches. MLS Season Pass is available in the Apple TV app on Apple devices, most smart TVs, and many other streaming devices and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

2025 marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

Fútbol begins February 22. Watch on Apple TV. #MLSSeasonPass pic.twitter.com/Muos5p3EUB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 10, 2025

With the introduction of Sunday Night Soccer , Apple TV+ subscribers will also be able to watch a featured MLS match every Sunday evening during the upcoming 2025 season, at no additional cost. In the United States, Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.

Apple TV+ now offers Friday Night Baseball for MLB and Sunday Night Soccer for MLS, as part of its growing professional sports portfolio.

The inaugural Sunday Night Soccer matchup will see the newest MLS team, the San Diego FC, make their debut against the reigning MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, on Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.