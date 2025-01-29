Apple TV+ Introduces 'Sunday Night Soccer' With Weekly MLS Matches

Apple and Major League Soccer today introduced Sunday Night Soccer. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch a featured MLS match every Sunday evening during the upcoming 2025 season, at no additional cost. In the U.S., Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.



Apple TV+ now offers Friday Night Baseball for MLB and Sunday Night Soccer for MLS, as part of its growing professional sports portfolio.

The 2025 regular season kicks off with the MLS is Back weekend on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday February 23, with all 30 clubs set to take the field.

Sunday Night Soccer will spotlight the most compelling MLS matchups, with enhanced production and studio programming, according to Apple. The inaugural matchup will see the league's newest franchise, San Diego FC, make its debut against the reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, on Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sunday Night Soccer will also be included with an MLS Season Pass subscription, which is now available for the 2025 season. In the U.S., MLS Season Pass is priced at $14.99 per month, or $99 for the full season, and this subscription also lets you watch select preseason matches, all regular season matches, the MLS Cup playoffs, and more. MLS Season Pass is available in the Apple TV app on Apple devices, most smart TVs, and many other streaming devices and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

T-Mobile is offering qualified customers complimentary access to MLS Season Pass this season. The offer can be redeemed in the T-Life app, starting Tuesday, February 18. MLS Season Pass is also available through Comcast Xfinity and DIRECTV this season.

2025 marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.