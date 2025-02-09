Valentine's Day Deals: Get All-Time Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

We're less than one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Friday, February 14, this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, iMac, and iPad. In this article you'll find deals from third-party retailers collected first, including special Valentine's Day themed sales from AT&T, ZAGG, Casely, and more.



Valentine's Accessory Sales

Best Buy - Purchase $100 Apple gift card, get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card

Anker - BOGO 50% off

Sonos - Get up to 25% off soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers

AT&T - iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in

Samsung - Save up to $1,250 when purchasing the new Galaxy S25 smartphones

Twelve South - Get $30 off HiRise 3 Deluxe

ZAGG - Save 30% off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products

Casely - Get 15% off sitewide with code LOVE15

AirPods

Amazon this week has major discounts on a few AirPods models, including a new all-time low price on the AirPods 4. You can get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99, down from $179.00. We did track these at a lower price during the 2024 holiday season, but that deal never returned and today's is the best we've seen so far in 2025.

Additionally, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked so far in 2025 on the AirPods Pro 2, and it's an overall solid second-best price.

Apple Watch

Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

For Series 10 models, Amazon also has all-time low prices on these devices. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in multiple case and band colors. Prices start at $329.00 for the 42mm GPS model and increase to $359.00 for the 46mm GPS model.

iPad

There are numerous iPads on sale in early February, and we're starting with a $70 discount on the 10th generation model at Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00, down from $349.00, which is the best price we've tracked in 2025 so far and an overall second-best price.

Amazon this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Best Buy is also matching every one of these deals, and in some cases it has better delivery estimates.

Apple Accessories

We're tracking a few notable discounts on Apple accessories on Amazon below, as well as a great deal on the MagSafe Duo Charger at Woot.



