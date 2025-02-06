Netflix Raises Prices in the UK

Following a price increase in the United States and Canada earlier this year, Netflix is raising its prices in the UK as well. According to Cord Busters, all of Netflix's plans are going to be more expensive going forward.



The Standard plan with Ads is £1 more expensive at £5.99 per month, while the Standard plan is now priced at £12.99 per month, a £2 increase. The high-end premium plan costs £18.99 per month, up £1 from the prior £17.99 per month price.

The UK price hike is in line with the price increases that Netflix made in the United States. The Standard with Ads plan is $7.99 (up $1), the Standard plan is $17.99 per month (up $2), and the Premium plan is $24.99 per month (up $2).

When raising prices in the United States, Netflix said that it will use the money to provide more value to subscribers. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."

Netflix's price increases and crackdowns on password sharing have been successful for the company. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Netflix gained 19 million new subscribers and saw 16 percent revenue growth. Netflix has more than 300 million paying subscribers, and it is expecting continued growth in 2025.