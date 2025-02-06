Netflix Raises Prices in the UK
Following a price increase in the United States and Canada earlier this year, Netflix is raising its prices in the UK as well. According to Cord Busters, all of Netflix's plans are going to be more expensive going forward.
The Standard plan with Ads is £1 more expensive at £5.99 per month, while the Standard plan is now priced at £12.99 per month, a £2 increase. The high-end premium plan costs £18.99 per month, up £1 from the prior £17.99 per month price.
The UK price hike is in line with the price increases that Netflix made in the United States. The Standard with Ads plan is $7.99 (up $1), the Standard plan is $17.99 per month (up $2), and the Premium plan is $24.99 per month (up $2).
When raising prices in the United States, Netflix said that it will use the money to provide more value to subscribers. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."
Netflix's price increases and crackdowns on password sharing have been successful for the company. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Netflix gained 19 million new subscribers and saw 16 percent revenue growth. Netflix has more than 300 million paying subscribers, and it is expecting continued growth in 2025.
Popular Stories
Apple does not approve of the "Hot Tub" pornography app that was released for the iPhone in the EU using alternative app distribution, Apple said in a statement to MacRumors. Further, Apple is concerned about the potential user safety risks with a pornography app, and says that it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem.
We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore...
iOS 18.3 was released last month, so the first iOS 18.4 beta should be coming soon. iOS 18.4 is expected to be a more substantial update for the iPhone, with several new features and changes related to Apple Intelligence and beyond.
Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, following beta testing. Below, we outline what to expect from the update so far.
Apple...
Apple today announced the launch of a new app called "Invites," which is designed to allow users to plan events like birthday parties, graduations, vacations, baby showers, and more.
"With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of...
Apple hasn't refreshed the Apple TV since 2022, but rumors suggest that we're finally going to get an update in 2025. We don't have a full picture of what to expect yet, but we have some hints on what's coming.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Updated A-Series Chip
The current Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip that was in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it's time for...
Apple this week increased the prices for its monthly AppleCare+ subscription prices for the iPhone, raising the cost by 50 cents for all models in the United States.
Standard AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 models is now priced at $10.49 per month, for example, up from the prior $9.99 per month price. The 50 cent price increase applies to all available AppleCare+ plans for Apple's current...
Update: The new Apple Invites app has officially been announced.
The main iCloud.com page has seemingly confirmed Apple's rumored invites tool, which has yet to be officially announced by the company.
The page says "Apple Invites" will be an iCloud+ feature:Upgrade to iCloud+ to get more storage, plan events with Apple Invites, and have peace of mind with privacy features like iCloud...
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11.
Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said.
Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Apple today surprised us with a new Invites app, which is designed for planning events like birthday parties, vacations, and baby showers. We checked it out in our latest video to see how it works, what you can use it for, and to demonstrate all of the different features in the app.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Invites is a standalone app that you can download...