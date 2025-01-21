Netflix Increases Prices Again

Netflix is raising its prices for all plans in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina. The cheapest Standard with ads plan will be $1 more expensive in the U.S., going from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.



The Standard plan's price will increase from $15.49 to $17.99 per month, and the Premium plan will now cost $24.99 per month, up from $22.99 per month. The Standard plan offers 1080p HD video, and the Premium plan is the only plan that supports 4K streaming.

Netflix last increased prices in October 2023, and this is the first price increase the ad-supported plan has seen since its late 2022 launch.

The price hikes were announced during Netflix's Q4 2024 earnings results [PDF], which saw the company report 19 million new subscribers, a quarterly record, and 16 percent revenue growth. Netflix now has over 300 million paying subscribers worldwide, and the company forecasts continued growth in 2025.

On the price increase, Netflix said the following: "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."