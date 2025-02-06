You Can Now Use ChatGPT Search Without Signing In

ChatGPT's search engine feature can now be accessed by anyone, OpenAI announced on Wednesday. Previously, users needed an account to use ChatGPT search, but the sign-in requirement has now been removed.



ChatGPT Search is available on the ChatGPT website and in the desktop and mobile apps. Searches can be initiated based on what you ask or by clicking on the web search icon in the ChatGPT interface.

With ChatGPT Search, you can ask a question using conversational language and get web information, along with more details through follow-up questions. ChatGPT maintains context, so the entire conversation can be used to get a tailored answer to a query.

OpenAI has partnered with news and data providers to offer up-to-date information for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. Searches with ChatGPT include links to sources, while a sources button below the response provides a sidebar with all of the references used.

A recent ChatGPT search update gives it a more traditional search engine feel, displaying a map, images of local attractions, and brief descriptions for each result. If you're fed up with Google's algorithms, it could be worth a try.