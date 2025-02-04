Nomad Launches Universal Cable That Can Charge Apple Watch and USB-C Devices
Nomad today announced the launch of a unique cable that isn't quite like anything else on the market. The Universal Cable for Apple Watch includes a built-in Apple Watch fast charging puck along with two USB-C connectors.
Priced at $100, the 1.5 meter cable is able to charge an Apple Watch and another device like an iPhone or iPad at the same time. It is a 100W USB-C PD cable, so it provides a small amount of power (8W) for the Apple Watch with the rest (92W) distributed to the other device that's plugged in. 100W is enough to charge even Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, as long as you have an appropriate power adapter.
The Apple Watch end of the cable can be plugged in at a power adapter or it can be used for device charging, so there are two layout options to choose from. Apple's most recent AirPods can charge from an Apple Watch charger, which adds more versatility. Note that transfer speeds are limited to USB 2 because the cable is designed for charging rather than data transfer.
The cable has a double-braided Kevlar outer weave and it uses electroplated metal connectors for durability. There's also an integrated silicone cable tie to keep the cable neat even when traveling.
The Universal Cable for Apple Watch can be purchased from the Nomad website for $100.
