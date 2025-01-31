You Can Now Read 'The You You Are' Book From Apple TV+ Show Severance
Fans of the hit Apple TV+ show Severance are aware of the important role that self-help book "The You You Are" from Ricken Hale plays in the TV show, and now Apple has made a version of the book available to read or listen to.
The You You Are is available as a 39-page book or an hour-long audio book
that's narrated by Michael Chernus, the actor who plays Ricken Hale on the show. In the foreword, Ricken Hale says that this is the first eight chapters of the book and the "first steps on the journey," suggesting Apple might debut additional chapters in the future.
Severance viewers who like to theorize about what's going on in the show will undoubtedly want to take a deep dive into the new book, which Apple is using to promote the show.
The second season of Severance debuted earlier this month, with Apple releasing new episodes on a weekly basis.
