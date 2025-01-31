Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch Series 10 Hits Record Low $329 Price, Plus Savings on MacBook Air, Samsung, and More

The Apple Watch Series 10 returned to its all-time low price at $70 off this week on Amazon, marking the highlight of this week's deals. You can also find ongoing discounts on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones, M2 MacBook Air, and AirTag.

Galaxy S25

What's the deal? Save up to $1,250 when pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones

Samsung recently announced its new lineup of Galaxy S25 smartphones, and you can find multiple pre-order discounts and offers on Samsung's website. This includes up to $1,250 in trade-in credits and Samsung credits when pre-ordering the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Students can save an extra 5 percent on the new smartphones as well.

The high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced starting at $1,299.99 for 256GB, and you can save up to $1,250 on this model with trade-in credits and Samsung credits. If you trade in a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Fold6, or Z Fold5, you can get as much as $900 off the new S25 Ultra.

Additionally, if you select the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for free, and if you select the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for only $20. You'll find these offers if you scroll down on the Galaxy S25 Ultra page, under the "Start building healthy habits with Galaxy" section.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon began the week with the return of all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off M2 MacBook Air

The best overall MacBook deal of the week is on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB), available for $799.00 on Amazon, down from $999.00.



Samsung TVs

What's the deal? Get sitewide discounts on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more

In addition to the ongoing Galaxy smartphone deals, Samsung also kicked off a Super Bowl sale this week, with huge savings on TVs and more. The highlight of the sale is up to $1,300 off The Frame TV.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack

Early in the week, Amazon discounted the AirTag 4-Pack to $69.99, and this all-time low price is still available today.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.