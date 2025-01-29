Get the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air for the Record Low Price of $799
Amazon and Best Buy are discounting Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage down to $799.00 in every color. This is a $200 discount on the M2 MacBook Air, and the sale does not require any coupon code in order to see the final deal price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon and Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on this model of the M2 MacBook Air. Although this is a previous generation device, it remains in Apple's current lineup and will work great for anyone who doesn't need the performance gains introduced with the M3 chip, especially at this discounted price.
If you're looking for a deal on the M3 MacBook Air, you can get the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage for $1,099.99 with an on-page coupon on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. There are three colors available at this record low price on Amazon.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
