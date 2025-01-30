Samsung Introduces Major Discounts on TVs, Monitors, and More Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Samsung this week introduced a new sitewide sale with big discounts on TVs, monitors, storage accessories, and home appliances. You can also still save up to $1,250 when pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
In terms of TVs, the highlight of this sale is up to $1,300 off The Frame TVs, with the popular 65-inch model available for $1,299.99, down from $1,999.99. Another steep TV discount is on Samsung's 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,749.99, down from $3,999.99.
- The Frame - Save up to $1,300
- 85-inch Crystal UHD TV - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 65-inch QLED 4K TV - $899.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,599.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,699.99
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,279.99, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,749.99, down from $3,999.99
- 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe SSD 2TB - $129.99, down from $239.99
- 2TB Portable SSD - $159.99, down from $284.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor - $799.99, down from $1,199.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Quantum Gaming Monitor - $599.99, down from $1,099.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,199.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,999.00, down from $2,899.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,599.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,799.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,299.00, down from $4,999.00
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
