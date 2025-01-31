Apple to Compensate Early Apple Watch Owners in Lawsuit Settlement
Apple has reached a $20 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging that certain early Apple Watch models suffered from a battery defect that caused screens to detach or crack (via CNET).
Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit accused Apple of manufacturing the original, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 Apple Watches without sufficient internal space to accommodate normal battery swelling. The plaintiffs argued that the lithium-ion batteries put pressure on the display and other components when they expanded, leading to structural damage. In some cases, users reported that the screens separated entirely from the watch casing. Apple has strongly denied any wrongdoing, but the company has agreed to settle the case to avoid prolonged litigation.
Under the terms of the settlement, Apple will create a $20 million non-reversionary fund to compensate consumers who experienced battery swelling issues with the affected models. Consumers who qualify will receive a payment of $20 per affected device, with the potential for a higher amount depending on the total number of claims filed. As with most class-action settlements, the total amount received by individual claimants will depend on the number of participants and a significant portion of the $20 million fund will also go toward legal fees and administrative costs.
No claim form is required for class members who are already registered in Apple's records as having reported battery swelling issues. These individuals will automatically receive compensation unless they choose to opt out of the settlement by February 24, 2025. Apple Watch owners who believe they qualify but have not yet confirmed their eligibility need to do so by submitting their payment method on the official settlement website before April 10, 2025.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025:
More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Apple regularly releases new firmware for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, but the company has historically provided limited information on how to initiate an update. That changed today, and Apple updated its AirPods firmware support page with more specific instructions.
Prior to today, here's what Apple said on the subject:
Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your...
This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile.
Below is a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.
iPhone 17 "Air"?
About the Name
There has been some uncertainty...
Apple today released tvOS 18.3, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.3 comes more than a month after Apple released tvOS 18.2, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD models.
tvOS 18.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software....
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the new iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season in many cases.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Since iOS 18 was released in September 2024, Apple has introduced an unprecedented number of new features and improvements across several point updates. With iOS 18.1, 18.2, and 18.3, users have seen a host of tweaks and changes designed to enhance everything from the Mail app to Camera Control on the iPhone 16.
Below, we've listed 50 of the features and changes that have been rolled out...