Apple Intelligence Support for Eight Additional Languages Arriving April

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company's Q4 2024 earnings call that Apple Intelligence will soon support eight additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese.



An update coming in April, likely as part of iOS 18.4, will also bring localized English support for users in India and Singapore, said Cook. Apple Intelligence is currently limited to English-speaking regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.

During the earnings call, Cook expressed his belief in the importance of Apple Intelligence features, noting that "once you start using the features you can't imagine not using them anymore." He specifically mentioned the email summarization function as a particularly valuable tool, stating that he personally relies on it to manage hundreds of daily emails.

Several Apple Intelligence features have been available since the release of iOS 18.1, but its limited language support has restricted its global reach.