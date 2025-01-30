Apple Reports Best Quarter Ever in 1Q 2025 Results: $36.3B Profit on $124.3B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2024.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $124.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $36.3 billion, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $119.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $33.9 billion, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple set all-time records during the quarter for total revenue, earnings per share, and services revenue. Total revenue was up 4 percent year-over-year, while earnings per share rose by 10 percent. Services, Mac, and iPad revenue figures were all up significantly year-over-year, while iPhone and Wearables saw small declines.

Gross margin for the quarter was 46.9 percent, compared to 45.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, payable on February 13 to shareholders of record as of February 10.

"Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we're unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we're excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April."

As has been the case for over four years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in March.



Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

