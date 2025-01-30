Apple CEO Tim Cook: There's a 'Lot of Innovation' Left for Future iPhone Development
During today's earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about whether he felt there was room for form factor innovation in future iPhone models, with the question hinting perhaps spurred by rumors of the upcoming
"iPhone 17 Air."
Cook often declines to provide insight into future products during earnings calls, but he did give an encouraging answer. "I think there's a lot more to come," Cook said. "I could not feel more optimistic about our product pipeline."
Cook went on to say that there is indeed room for change in the iPhone lineup. "I think there's a lot of innovation left on the smartphone," said Cook.
Rumors suggest that Apple is designing a super thin version of the iPhone that will replace the "Plus" model in the series. The device is expected to be between 5mm and 6mm thick, which would make it the thinnest iPhone to date.
In a separate question, Cook was asked whether the super thin design of the 12.9-inch M4 iPad Pro was driving iPad revenue, but Cook said that wasn't the case. It's the iPad Air and the iPad that were responsible for the 15 percent revenue growth the iPad category saw during the holiday quarter.
That's not a surprise given the high price of the iPad Pro. Rumors have been split on how much Apple's super thin iPhone will cost, but it is expected to be less expensive than the Pro models. Apple will focus on design, with the device set to use a lower powered chip than the Pro models and a single-lens camera.
