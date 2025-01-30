Apple Now Has More Than 2.35 Billion Active Devices Worldwide

There are more than 2.35 billion active iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices worldwide, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today in the earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2025.



2.35 billion active devices is a new record for Apple. Apple last shared its active install base numbers in February 2024, when the company had 2.2 billion active devices worldwide.

Apple did not provide numbers for individual devices, but Apple has long had more than a billion active iPhones worldwide.