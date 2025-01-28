Hundreds of Unique iPods From Karl Lagerfeld's Collection Now on Auction

Hundreds of unique Apple iPods that belonged to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld are being auctioned by Sotheby's (via MacStories).

ipod karl lagerfeld
Lagerfeld was a renowned German fashion designer who passed away in 2019. The auction features a range of custom iPods, including uniquely decorated models and rare first-generation devices. Each iPod is meticulously loaded with curated music.

According to graphic novelist Warren Ellis, "Lagerfeld famously had an 'iPod nanny' to digitize his collection for the iPods and to add new music to new devices. This is how he ended up with over 300 of them – he treated them like cassette tapes."

ipod karl lagerfeld 2
Lagerfeld's collection also included other Apple devices, such as iPads, which he reportedly used as digital sketchbooks and diaries. Despite owning several iPhones, Lagerfeld avoided using email and instead maintained a preference for handwritten correspondence.

The auction is part of a broader sale of Lagerfeld's estate featuring over 200 lots, providing a comprehensive look into his personal and professional life. It closes on January 31.

