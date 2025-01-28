Apple Promotes Beats Pill With Valentine's Day-Themed Ad

Apple is continuing to promote the Beats Pill speaker, today sharing a new Valentine's Day-themed short ad that uses the cute anthropomorphized "Pill People" characters to highlight battery life.

The spot features the red Beats Pill holding up a be mine sign and playing music in a Say Anything-esque scene. The white Beats Pill walks by and asks how long the red Beats Pill has been outside playing music. "17 hours," replies the speaker, before an end tag comes up that points out the device's 24-hour battery life.

"Nobody ❤️s a 24-hour battery life like we do. And did you know 2 Beats Pills can be paired together for increased volume? Sounds like a sign to us," reads the ad's description.

Apple's Beats brand introduced the new version of the Beats Pill in June of last year, after the prior Pill+ version was discontinued in early 2022. The updated Beats Pill is priced at $150 and it offers a redesigned speaker system, a removable lanyard for portability, USB-C charging, IP67 water resistance, and 24 hours of battery life.