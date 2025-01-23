Some Apple Watch Bands Contain Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' Per Lawsuit

A class action lawsuit filed against Apple this week in a California federal court accuses the company of false advertising and violating various consumer laws, by failing to disclose that some Apple Watch bands contain toxic materials.



Specifically, the complaint alleges that Apple misleads customers into thinking the Apple Watch has health and wellness benefits, and is safe to wear daily. The complaint cites a recent study that reportedly found some smartwatch bands contain "high levels" of so-called "forever chemicals," also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These substances can be absorbed through skin and can lead to health problems.

For synthetic rubber, PFAS can help to reduce discoloration and stains from sweat and dirt.

According to The Guardian, the study did not indicate which smartwatch brands were found to be using PFAS, but it said the study tested smartwatch models from Apple, Nike, Fitbit, and Google. Citing the study, the lawsuit alleges that "elevated levels" of the PFAS fluorine were found in the "expensive" category of smartwatch bands, and the complaint alleges that this included some Apple Watch bands. The proposed class is anyone in the U.S. who purchased a Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, or Ocean Band for an Apple Watch.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment. A judge still has to decide whether to allow the class action lawsuit to proceed.