Apple Watch Bands Are Safe to Wear, Says Apple, After Lawsuit Filed

Following a class action lawsuit that alleges some Apple Watch bands contain toxic "forever chemicals," also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Apple has ensured that Apple Watch bands are "safe for users to wear."



Apple's full statement today:

Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands.

Apple said its efforts to remove potentially harmful chemicals from its products and manufacturing processes often exceed regulatory requirements.

Despite saying Apple Watch bands are safe to wear, Apple plans to phase out PFAS.

In a November 2022 document, Apple detailed its commitment to "completely phase out" its use of PFAS in its products and manufacturing processes. Apple said it would "take time" for this process to be completed, due to various challenges, including identifying and developing non-PFAS alternatives that meet certain "performance needs."

From the white paper:

We started with an assessment of the PFAS class with the highest use volume in our products — the fluoropolymers. While our analysis indicated that these materials are safe during product use, we felt it important to broaden our scope to consider manufacturing along the supply chain. We concluded that our goal needs to restrict the use of all PFAS compounds. A complete phaseout of PFAS from Apple products and processes will take time. We need to compile a comprehensive catalog of PFAS use in electronics, identify and develop non-PFAS alternatives that can meet the performance needs for certain critical applications, and take into account the time needed for material qualification. Lastly we need to ensure that the non-PFAS alternatives do not result in regrettable substitutions — where alternatives are as harmful as, or even more harmful than, the PFAS being replaced.

The lawsuit cited a recent study that found some smartwatch bands contain "high levels" of PFAS, which can be absorbed through skin and lead to health problems. According to The Guardian, the study tested smartwatch models from Apple, Nike, Fitbit, and Google, but it apparently did not list any specific smartwatch bands containing PFAS by name.

Apple did not immediately respond when we asked which Apple Watch bands contain PFAS, if any. The lawsuit's proposed class is anyone in the U.S. who purchased a Sport Band, Nike Sport Band, or Ocean Band for an Apple Watch.

A judge still has to decide whether to allow the class action to proceed.