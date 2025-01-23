Apple Says Several Car Makers Still Plan to Support Next-Generation CarPlay in Future Vehicles
Apple today confirmed that "several" car makers still plan to support next-generation CarPlay in future vehicle models. Apple said each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of these vehicles, but it did not provide a timeframe. Apple previously said next-generation CarPlay would launch in 2024, but that did not happen.
Apple's statement about next-generation CarPlay:
The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience. We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay. Each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of their models that will support the next generation of CarPlay.
Apple also remains committed to its current CarPlay platform, and said it is available in over 98% of new cars sold in the U.S. over the past few years.
Apple previously said committed car makers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo. In December 2023, Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay designs, but have yet to deliver. It is unclear which car makers are currently working with Apple.
This news comes just minutes after Apple updated its website to remove the missed 2024 timeframe that it had previously stated for next-generation CarPlay. Apple first previewed the software system at WWDC 2022.
