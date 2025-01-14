Here's the Latest on Next-Generation CarPlay After Missed 2024 Launch

Apple said the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay would arrive in 2024. It didn't happen.



Now what?

We are two weeks into 2025, and Apple has yet to update or remove the 2024 timeframe for next-generation CarPlay advertised on its website. Apple also remains completely silent about whether or not it still plans to launch the system.

There are still a few signs of hope.

First, 9to5Mac recently reported that additional references to next-generation CarPlay were added in iOS 18.3 beta 2's code. Second, MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris today uncovered some additional next-generation CarPlay images that were filed in a EU database last month. Apple previously showed that next-generation CarPlay will feature customizable widgets, and the images provide a closer look at the widget selection screens.

Here is an upcoming look at widgets coming to CarPlay 2.0 pic.twitter.com/2mwg3VjR7H — Aaron (@aaronp613) January 14, 2025

Due to Apple's reluctance to comment on future plans, we do not know if next-generation CarPlay is still happening. Hopefully, Apple will finally provide an update about next-generation CarPlay soon to set the record straight.

Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022, more than two and a half years ago. For now, the wait continues.