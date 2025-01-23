Apple Releases Beta Firmware Updates for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple today released new beta firmware updates for both AirPods 4 models and the AirPods Pro 2 with both Lightning and USB-C charging cases. The firmware has a build number of 7E5067b, and it is only available to developers at the current time.



It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find out. Non-developers will have 7B21 firmware on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and 7B20 firmware on the ‌AirPods 4‌, with no change until the beta firmware sees an official launch.

There is no method for manually forcing the installation of a firmware update on AirPods. Firmware updates are generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or a Mac.