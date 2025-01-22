Plex Introduces Redesigned Apple TV App That You Can Test Right Now

In November, Plex unveiled a redesigned iPhone app with improved navigation, larger artwork, a dedicated section for media libraries, and more. The redesigned iPhone app is still in beta, and as of today it can also be tested on the Apple TV.



Apple TV users can download TestFlight from the App Store, and then install the Plex beta. Step-by-step instructions are available on Plex's website.

Plex shared some screenshots of the redesigned Apple TV app, as seen below.



Plex previously said the redesigned app would be available in early 2025, following beta testing, but it has yet to provide a more specific timeframe.

Plex is a popular video player that lets you stream your own media library on a variety of devices, and it also offers ad-supported TV shows and movies.