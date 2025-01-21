iOS 18.3 Tweaks Calculator App Functionality

With iOS 18.3, Apple made a small but meaningful change to the way the Calculator app works, reintroducing repeating operations. When you tap the equals sign twice, the app will now repeat the last mathematical operation.



So, for example, if you type in 5x5 and tap the equals sign, you'll get 25 as a result. If you hit the equals sign again, it will multiply 25x5, and will continue multiplying by 5 every time you tap the equals symbol.

Repeating operations were an option in the Calculator app prior to iOS 18, but ‌iOS 18‌ removed the functionality. Users who have missed the feature will get it back after updating to iOS 18.3. Being able to repeat operations is useful for calculating compound interest.

Note that this feature has also been missing in macOS 15, but the macOS 15.3 update reinstates it.