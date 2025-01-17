Apple Studio Display 2: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

by

It has been nearly three years since Apple released the Studio Display. Below, we recap rumors about a potential next-generation model.

studio display purple february
Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022 alongside the Mac Studio. The standalone display features a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the Studio Display continues to start at $1,599.

There have been on-again, off-again rumors about Apple planning a new 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which would allow for increased brightness and higher contrast ratio compared to the current Studio Display. In April 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the display was slated for mass production in 2024 or early 2025. However, it is unclear if that remains Apple's plan.

In November 2024, an anonymous listener of the Relay FM tech podcast "Upgrade" claimed that Apple was developing 90Hz display technology that could be used for the next Studio Display. This higher refresh rate would make content like videos and text while scrolling look smoother to the eye, but 90Hz would stop short of the 120Hz refresh rate that iPhones and Macs with ProMotion support can achieve. It would nonetheless be an improvement.

It is not clear to us if the anonymous tipster has a proven track record with Apple rumors.

That's all we have currently for Studio Display rumors. Given that Apple's higher-end Pro Display XDR was released in 2019, and still has not received any hardware upgrades, it is quite possible that the Studio Display could also linger without upgrades for at least a few more years. Hopefully, though, Apple delivers something sooner.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Wednesday January 15, 2025 7:16 am PST by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM...
Read Full Article128 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday January 16, 2025 6:45 am PST by
Apple today adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website. Some values increased, while others decreased. The changes were not too significant, with most values rising or dropping by $5 to $50. We have outlined some examples below: Device New Value Old Value iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 U ...
Read Full Article50 comments
new magsafe charger

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday January 14, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 2A143, up from the 2A138 firmware that the accessory shipped with. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the internal firmware number. The 2024 MagSafe charger was...
Read Full Article67 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Coming Soon: Here's What's New

Monday January 13, 2025 5:33 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article105 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.3 Beta 3

Thursday January 16, 2025 12:39 pm PST by
Apple provided the third beta of iOS 18.3 to developers today, and while the betas have so far been light on new features, the third beta makes some major changes to Notification Summaries and also tweaks a few other features. Notification Summary Changes Apple made multiple changes to Notification Summaries in response to complaints about inaccurate summaries of news headlines. For...
Read Full Article24 comments
severance new york promo 1

Apple Promotes Severance Season 2 Premiere With Lumon Industries Pop-Up and Visits From Actors

Tuesday January 14, 2025 3:47 pm PST by
Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show Severance, Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Apple has assembled a glass cube with workstations that are identical to the setups that Lumon employees use on the show, complete with employees "working," doing yoga, playing catch, throwing paper airplanes, sipping coffee, and...
Read Full Article52 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected This Year: Here's What We Know

Wednesday January 8, 2025 7:05 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Three Companies Are Now in the Running to Take Over the Apple Card

Thursday January 16, 2025 8:18 am PST by
Apple is in talks with Barclays and Synchrony about becoming its new financial partner for the Apple Card, according to Reuters sources. The report today added that Apple has also been holding discussions with Chase Bank owner JPMorgan since last year, so there are at least three potential companies in the running to take over the Apple Card from current partner Goldman Sachs. Goldman...
Read Full Article48 comments

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
48 minutes ago at 09:13 am

you somehow failed to mention its a 1440p display at best, which is not acceptable for anyone who ever used 5k for any serious work
resolution or refresh rate - pick one
I really dislike such condescending comments...I spend all day everyday in Excel, among other things (patient charts, long pdf reports, etc.), and on 1080p monitors and sometimes 1440p. It's just fine. Yes, I have used 5k monitors.

Is that not "serious work"?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Capeto Avatar
Capeto
58 minutes ago at 09:02 am
I've been wanting the Studio display for a while but after seeing that they only went down to like $1,300 at the most I decided to go for a different monitor. Ended up buying an ultrawide OLED with 165Hz refresh and paired with BetterDisplay.app it's been flawless– more than I wanted from the Studio display at half the cost.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx Avatar
andrewxgx
58 minutes ago at 09:03 am
i dont think apple would rush Thunderbolt 5 support in M4 Pro/Max unless they want to use it in next displays (TB5 means support for 120 Hz on 5k/6k displays)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
1 hour ago at 08:49 am
Would be hilarious if they went edge-to-edge for the new display, like the new LG 6K monitor, but had to have a notch for a camera.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
58 minutes ago at 09:03 am
I hook up my Air to my monitor with a thunderbolt cable. Saved myself £700-£3,800

lmao
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Allen_Wentz Avatar
Allen_Wentz
47 minutes ago at 09:14 am

Cheaper display or Apple supporting 4K displays from 3rd party brands would be better. I know someone will correct me on the 4K display support but they also know what I mean but just want to toy around with the vague statement because it's a boring Friday.
Sorry IDK what you mean by "or Apple supporting 4K displays from 3rd party brands." I have been driving three 4K Viewsonic displays with MBPs for many years now and am unaware of limitations on driving 3rd party brands.

I do agree that cheaper is what Apple needs with the Studio line. Value of displays in general has been increasing rapidly and Apple needs to follow suit. I also think that they should have a 32" Studio Display in the mix at a civilized price.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments