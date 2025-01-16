Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Apple today adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website.



Some values increased, while others decreased. The changes were not too significant, with most values rising or dropping by $5 to $50.

We have outlined some examples below:



Device New Value Old Value iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 Up to $650 iPhone 15 Up to $400 Up to $410 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $450 Up to $500 iPhone 14 Up to $270 Up to $300 iPad Pro Up to $520 Up to $555 iPad Air Up to $270 Up to $275 iPad mini Up to $200 Up to $215 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $390 Up to $375 Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $145 Up to $140 Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $100 Up to $105 MacBook Pro Up to $915 Up to $875 MacBook Air Up to $425 Up to $445 Mac Studio Up to $1140 Up to $1170

Apple's trade-in values also changed for some Android smartphones.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values.