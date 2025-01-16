Apple Changes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

by

Apple today adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website.

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature
Some values increased, while others decreased. The changes were not too significant, with most values rising or dropping by $5 to $50.

We have outlined some examples below:

Device New Value Old Value
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Up to $630
Up to $650
iPhone 15
Up to $400
Up to $410
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Up to $450
Up to $500
iPhone 14
Up to $270
Up to $300
iPad Pro
Up to $520
Up to $555
iPad Air
Up to $270
Up to $275
iPad mini
Up to $200
Up to $215
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Up to $390
Up to $375
Apple Watch Series 8
Up to $145
Up to $140
Apple Watch Series 7
Up to $100
Up to $105
MacBook Pro
Up to $915
Up to $875
MacBook Air
Up to $425
Up to $445
Mac Studio
Up to $1140
Up to $1170

Apple's trade-in values also changed for some Android smartphones.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values.

Tag: Apple Trade-In Guide

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Coming Soon: Here's What's New

Monday January 13, 2025 5:33 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
new magsafe charger

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday January 14, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 2A143, up from the 2A138 firmware that the accessory shipped with. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the internal firmware number. The 2024 MagSafe charger was...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Wednesday January 15, 2025 7:16 am PST by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article102 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

HomePod Mini 2 and New Apple TV Launch Timeframe Narrowed Down

Sunday January 12, 2025 4:11 pm PST by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year, and now he has provided a more precise timeframe. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is currently aiming to launch the new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year." That timeframe suggests the devices will be released at some point...
Read Full Article58 comments
severance new york promo 1

Apple Promotes Severance Season 2 Premiere With Lumon Industries Pop-Up and Visits From Actors

Tuesday January 14, 2025 3:47 pm PST by
Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show Severance, Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Apple has assembled a glass cube with workstations that are identical to the setups that Lumon employees use on the show, complete with employees "working," doing yoga, playing catch, throwing paper airplanes, sipping coffee, and...
Read Full Article49 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected This Year: Here's What We Know

Wednesday January 8, 2025 7:05 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
General Apps Messages Redux

Phishing Attacks Use This Simple Trick to Defeat iPhone Message Security

Monday January 13, 2025 6:11 am PST by
A new social engineering tactic is being used by cybercriminals to trick iPhone users into disabling iMessage's built-in phishing protection, in a bid to expose them to malicious links and scams, according to BleepingComputer. The scam exploits a security feature in iMessage that automatically disables links from unknown senders. Apple told the outlet that when users reply to these messages...
Read Full Article67 comments

Top Rated Comments

Lioness~ Avatar
Lioness~
31 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Apple won't get my iPhone 13 mini for the trade-in that they possibly could offer.
It's worth way more for me, as a 'relik' ?

I'll keep it a few more years, love my mini, and as long as there's no issues, it goes nowhere.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
43 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I was confused when I went on the Apple website and saw the trade in value of my device was lower than the mail-in trade in I started yesterday. Got it just in time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dekema2 Avatar
Dekema2
15 minutes ago at 07:31 am

Apple won't get my iPhone 13 mini for the trade-in that they possibly could offer.
It's worth way more for me, as a 'relik' ?

I'll keep it a few more years, love my mini, and as long as there's no issues, it goes nowhere.
I might have to get a second battery replacement
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
2 minutes ago at 07:43 am

Can’t say Apple is holding its value when a year old product gets max 50% in return ?
Yeah; I hate that (as a 15PM owner). But Apple gear depreciates most in the first year of ownership. I used to be an annual upgrader. Once I moved to every other year, I started saving a ton of money because annual cost of ownership including depreciation is way less in the second year than the first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments