Apple Resumes Offering Interest-Free Financing on iPhones in Canada
Apple's financing partner Affirm this month started offering interest-free financing on iPhone purchases in Canada again, after stopping doing so in mid-2023. With a 0% loan from Affirm, you can pay for an iPhone over 24 months with zero interest added.
This change, first reported by the blog iPhone in Canada, could help to boost iPhone sales in Canada following the recent holiday shopping season.
Affirm is still charging interest on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro purchases in Canada, with APRs ranging from 4.99% to 7.99%.
Many of Apple's financing options in the U.S. are not available in Canada, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and Apple Card Monthly Installments, leaving customers in the country with no other options directly from Apple beyond Affirm.
Affirm acquired Apple's former financing partner in Canada, PayBright, in 2021.
