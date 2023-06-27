Apple No Longer Offers Interest-Free Financing in Canada

Apple stopped offering interest-free financing for new iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchases in Canada as of earlier this month, as noted on Reddit. Going forward, APRs range from 4.99% to 7.99% to finance these products over 12 or 24 monthly payments.

For example, Apple says a customer who purchases an iPhone for $1,099 would have a monthly payment of $49.70 for 24 months. The customer would pay a total of $1,192.79 over this term, including $93.79 in interest charges.

The current financing offers available:

  • iPhone: 7.99% for 24 months
  • iPad: 4.99% for 12 months
  • Mac: 4.99% for 12 months

The change comes after Apple's financing partner PayBright was acquired by Affirm in 2021. Apple's website says financing is now provided by Affirm.

Many of Apple's financing options in the U.S. are not available in Canada, including Apple Card Monthly Installments, Apple Pay Later, and the iPhone Upgrade Program, leaving customers in the country with few options beyond Affirm.

Top Rated Comments

canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
12 minutes ago at 02:03 pm

The change comes after Apple's financing partner PayBright was acquired by Affirm in 2021. Apple's website says financing is now provided by Affirm.
Direct results of mergers and acquisitions.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crsh1976 Avatar
crsh1976
15 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Still cheaper than your typical Canadian credit card's interest rate (~20%, even low-interest cards are around 12%).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
!!! Avatar
!!!
6 minutes ago at 02:10 pm

Sucks, but to be fair, the interest is not that bad if you need to finance, and let's face it, many do.
Why do people "need" to finance phones? Even if you argue you need a phone for life in the 21st century, there's no reason you need to spend $1000 on the latest iPhone that had tons of features you'll never use.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
