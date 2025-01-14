First iPhone Chips Made in America Soon to Start Mass Production

Apple is nearing the start of mass production for its first U.S.-made A-series chips at TSMC's Arizona plant, Nikkei Asia reports.



The report suggests that test production of the chips at the new TSMC plant near Phoenix has already been completed, and Apple is now in the final stages of verifying their quality and performance. The first batch of commercially viable chips could be ready for mass production as early as this quarter, pending the completion of quality assurance processes.

The factory is expected to produce A-series chips used in Apple devices, primarily for older iPhone models. A recent report suggested the facility would make the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, and the S9 chip for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The commencement of mass production at the Arizona plant will mark the first time Apple silicon chips are manufactured in the United States.