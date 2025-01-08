Apple Watch Chips Now Being Made in the U.S. for the First Time

by

Apple has expanded its production footprint in the United States, with its S9 chip for the Apple Watch now reportedly being manufactured at TSMC's facility in Arizona.

s9 chip apple watch
According to technology columnist Tim Culpan, TSMC has now started producing Apple's S9 System-in-Package (SiP) chip near Phoenix, Arizona at its Fab 21 plant. The company commenced production of the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus at the facility last year.

The S9 debuted in the Apple Watch Series 9 in late 2023, based on processing features derived from the A16 Bionic chip. Both products are produced using TSMC's 4-nanometer process technology, known simply as "N4." This shared technological foundation reportedly allowed TSMC to efficiently adapt its Arizona production line to accommodate the S9 alongside the A16. While the Apple Watch Series 9 is now out of production, the S9 chip is still used in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which was introduced at the same time.

While the A16 Bionic has been in production at Fab 21 since September 2024, the addition of the S9 SiP reflects an accelerated ramp-up in operations at the Arizona facility. The Arizona plant represents TSMC's first major semiconductor manufacturing site outside Taiwan, but production capacity at the facility has remained in its early stages.

The current operational phase (Phase 1A) has a monthly output of approximately 10,000 wafers. These wafers are shared between the Apple A16 and S9 chips, and other clients such as AMD. Each wafer can yield hundreds of chips, depending on die size, design, and production efficiency. The completion of Phase 1B is expected to double the facility's capacity to 24,000 wafers per month early this year.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 10
Tag: TSMC
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

Tuesday January 7, 2025 11:12 am PST by
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon. In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad. iOS 15.3, iOS ...
Read Full Article37 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article88 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a...
Read Full Article73 comments
LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5

LG Unveils UltraFine 6K Display With Thunderbolt 5 Support

Tuesday January 7, 2025 3:56 am PST by
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips. Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Read Full Article147 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article400 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

What to Expect From iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4

Monday January 6, 2025 6:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release at least three iOS versions before the end of April, including iOS 18.2.1, iOS 18.3, and iOS 18.4. Below, we outline what to expect from each of these updates. iOS 18.2.1 Update: Apple has released iOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes." Last month, we reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.2.1, which is expected to have a build number of 22C161....
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
58 minutes ago at 07:32 am




Next up

"Build that goddamn phone in the states Tim Apple" !!!
Not happening. The infrastructure doesn't exist in the US to crank out 600,000 iPhones per day (on the average), with the ability to instantly ramp up and down quantity based on demand.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
33 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Suck it china!??????
These chips were never made in China. They were made in Taiwan.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
51 minutes ago at 07:39 am
I used to live about 2 miles from the Arizona plant. They started building in 2019. It’s 2025. So, when I hear people scream “let’s build it here!”, they don’t care that it takes 6 years from shovel in the ground to the first product being pumped out.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
philpalmiero Avatar
philpalmiero
1 hour ago at 07:28 am
Woo-hoo!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaishockz Avatar
kaishockz
1 hour ago at 07:28 am
Next up

"Build that goddamn phone in the states Tim Apple" !!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jo-1 Avatar
jo-1
54 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Every moderately cautious privat consumer is looking for a diverse supplier base.

I try to split my supplies to a few good suppliers and not one that might fail and then I am left behind.

In the electronics business only the cheapest price seems to be the driver - I am always struggling with my customers wanting the best while in reality they want the cheapest with risk of the supply chain.

I have no sympathy for people not getting their supplies when it was clear from the beginning that the supply chain is risky.

With the imminent problems in conflict zones I am very carefully stuffing my supply and I am prepared for longer outage of supply on certain things - we are all too much spoilt by omnipotent availability. This is misbelieve.

Good that some companies are starting to mitigate these potential risks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments