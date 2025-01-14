New High-Speed Technology Paves Way for Apple Intelligence Upgrades
Apple has backed a technology that could contribute to future Apple Intelligence advancements.
The consortium behind the "Ultra Accelerator Link" or "UALink" technology today announced that Apple, Alibaba, and Synopsys have joined its Board of Directors. The three companies will contribute to further development of the technology.
UALink is described as a "high-speed, scale-up interconnect for next-generation AI cluster performance." The consortium is aiming to release UALink 1.0 in the first quarter of 2025, and it will enable data speeds of "up to 200Gbps per lane."
The technology could pave the way for faster and more efficient Apple Intelligence servers.
"UALink shows great promise in addressing connectivity challenges and creating new opportunities for expanding AI capabilities and demands," said Becky Loop, Director of Platform Architecture at Apple. Loop added that "Apple has a long history of pioneering and collaborating on innovations that drive our industry forward."
It is not clear if or when Apple will adopt the technology, or if it is merely interested in helping out the overall AI industry.
Apple Intelligence servers are currently powered by the M2 Ultra chip, and they are expected to start using M4 series chips this year. In an eventual move away from Mac chips for server use, The Information recently reported that Apple has been developing a new AI server chip that will offer even faster performance for AI workloads.
