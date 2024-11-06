Apple Intelligence Servers Expected to Start Using M4 Chips Next Year After M2 Ultra This Year

Apple plans to start using the M4 chip in its Apple Intelligence servers next year, according to a Nikkei Asia report this week, citing TrendForce analyst Frank Kung. Apple Intelligence servers are currently powered by the M2 Ultra chip, per previous reports.



The report claims that Apple has approached its largest manufacturing partner Foxconn about building additional Apple Intelligence servers in Taiwan.

It is unclear if the new servers will be equipped with the standard M4 chip, or a higher-end variant like the M4 Pro, M4 Max, or yet-to-be-announced M4 Ultra. It is also unclear if the existing servers with the M2 Ultra will be immediately upgraded to M4 chips.

Apple's plan to use M4 chips in servers was previously revealed by Haitong analyst Jeff Pu.

While some Apple Intelligence features rely entirely on on-device processing, Apple says requests that "require more processing power" rely on Private Cloud Compute models that are stored on the Apple Intelligence servers. When using Private Cloud Compute, Apple says that a user's data is never stored or shared with the company.

iOS 18.1 was released last month with the first Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone, such as writing tools and notification summaries. iOS 18.2 will be released to the public in December with additional Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji for custom emoji, Image Playground for image generation, ChatGPT integration for Siri, and more.