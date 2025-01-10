Best of CES 2025: LG 6K Display, SanDisk MagSafe SSD, Satechi Chargers and More

CES 2025 is wrapping up today, and attendees are preparing to head home after a long week of exploring the latest tech products. MacRumors Dan Barbera spent the last few days checking out what's new, and we're wrapping up the week with our Best of CES 2025 list.

LG showed off a new UltraFine 6K display with Thunderbolt 5 support, and it's a serious Pro Display XDR competitor. The 32-inch display has a sleek stand with adjustable height, and almost no bezels at all. Launch date and price aren't available just yet. Samsung also had the Smart Monitor M9, a 4K OLED display with an AI Picture Optimizer feature that makes adjustments based on what's on the screen.

TP-Link's Tapo brand had some interesting security cameras and locks, including one that's able to verify your identity by reading the veins in your palm before unlocking the door. The cameras aren't HomeKit or Matter-enabled, but Tapo has detailed notifications that give you insight into what's going on rather than just a standard motion detected alert.

As for Apple-related accessories, Satechi's 3-in-1 magnetic travel chargers in bright colors were a win and SanDisk showed off a MagSafe SSD with USB-C that's perfect for transferring content from your iPhone or recording video directly to the external drive.

OhSnap demoed a ‌MagSafe‌ wallet that has a super strong grip and can hold up to eight cards, and for ‌HomeKit‌ users, Flic Duo had a Matter-compatible button that supports gesture control for controlling your devices.

Other highlights included Honda and Sony's Afeela electric vehicle, the cord-free Displace TV, and a spoon that zaps your tongue to make you taste salt so you can cut down on sodium.

For all of the news from CES 2025, make sure to check out our CES 2025 hub.