Apple's Annual Shareholders Meeting Will Take Place on February 25
Apple's 2025 shareholders meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, according to an SEC filing that was released today.
Apple shareholders of record as of January 2, 2025 can attend, vote, and submit questions during the meeting by logging in to Apple's virtual meeting website 15 minutes before it kicks off. A control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that's provided to shareholders is required to join.
At the meeting, shareholders will vote to re-elect the Board of Directors, approve executive compensation, and ratify Ernst & Young LLP as Apple's public accounting firm. There will also be votes on shareholder proposals.
Most of Apple's shareholder meetings are not of interest to the public. Tim Cook and other executives share little about Apple's future plans at these meetings, but sometimes there are a few interesting tidbits. Last year, for example, Tim Cook spoke about the potential of artificial intelligence before Apple Intelligence features were highlighted in June 2024.
