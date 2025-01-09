iPhone With Under-Screen Face ID: What the Latest Rumors Say

When will the iPhone get under-screen Face ID?



In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said he heard this change had been delayed until 2026. If so, that means that under-screen Face ID could debut on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year.

iPhone 18 Pro models with under-screen Face ID would still have a pinhole at the top of the display for the front camera, similar to newer Android smartphones like Google's Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S24. It is unclear if the devices would have a Dynamic Island, a feature that helps to hide the Face ID sensors on current iPhones.

In the past, Young has said that he expects iPhones to eventually have both under-screen Face ID and an under-screen front camera.

With these changes, the iPhone could eventually have a true all-screen design.